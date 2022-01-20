Truist Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $14.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.82. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share.

DGX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $138.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.11 and its 200 day moving average is $149.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

