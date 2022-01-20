TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $260.64

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.64 ($3.56) and traded as high as GBX 265.20 ($3.62). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 257.50 ($3.51), with a volume of 129,495 shares.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.09) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 296 ($4.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of £451.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 248.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.64.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

