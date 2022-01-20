Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$9.00 Price Target for Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a C$9.00 price target by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lowered Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.45.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.11. 246,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.40. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$1.91 and a one year high of C$8.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.17.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

