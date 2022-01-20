Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Short Interest Down 19.3% in December

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TMPM opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Turmeric Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

Get Turmeric Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Turmeric Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmeric Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.