Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand makes up about 5.9% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Ingersoll Rand worth $154,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,366. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.