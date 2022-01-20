Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Invests $198.64 Million in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,935,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,638,000. JELD-WEN makes up approximately 7.6% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 8.66% of JELD-WEN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,437. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

