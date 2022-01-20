Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Sells 560,350 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,351,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 560,350 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear accounts for 6.1% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of Gildan Activewear worth $158,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.64. 14,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,996. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIL. increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

