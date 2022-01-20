TurtleCoin (TRTL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $94,341.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $94,341.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 120,285,074,003 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

