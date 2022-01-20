TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.22

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 2657314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 37,257 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 182.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter worth $3,565,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 255.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 53,878 shares during the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

