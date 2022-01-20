Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.75

Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 13961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $602.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,135,000 after purchasing an additional 485,118 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 102.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 468,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,708,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 193,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 121,493 shares in the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

