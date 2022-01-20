Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Update

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 647,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 540,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tyro Payments stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Tyro Payments Company Profile

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

