U Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,473.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One U Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, U Network has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $740,145.27 and $16,473.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.