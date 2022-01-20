U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Short Interest Update

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 791,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 28,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,866. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.84 million, a PE ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 3.21. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in U.S. Silica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

