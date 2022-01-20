Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Ube Industries had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others.

