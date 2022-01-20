Ubex (UBEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $230,056.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $579,475.80 and approximately $230,056.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.39 or 0.00312652 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.