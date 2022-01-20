Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 396,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:UI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.97. 8,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,278. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.48 and its 200-day moving average is $306.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $251.95 and a twelve month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UI. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 7.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

