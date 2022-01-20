UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oppenheimer

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

NASDAQ:PATH traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 66,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,622. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32. UiPath has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,060 shares of company stock worth $30,091,295 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,290,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $742,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,887,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

