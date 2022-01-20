UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.26

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.26 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 78.90 ($1.08). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 78.60 ($1.07), with a volume of 2,203,831 shares.

UKCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.16) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.16) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.26. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

In related news, insider Michael Ayre purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($53,213.26).

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

