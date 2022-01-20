Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $8.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $371.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.62 and its 200 day moving average is $376.71. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $276.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

