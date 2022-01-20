UMA Hits Market Cap of $475.13 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. UMA has a market cap of $475.13 million and approximately $29.72 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.30 or 0.00018855 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,979,243 coins and its circulating supply is 65,096,591 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

