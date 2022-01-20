UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.61 Million

Analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will announce sales of $48.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.41 million and the highest is $49.80 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $42.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $188.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.53 million to $189.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $195.67 million, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $200.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis boosted their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 16.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 142,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.92%.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

