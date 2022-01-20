UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €15.10 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €15.10 ($17.16) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UCG. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.18) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.57) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.44 ($18.68).

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

