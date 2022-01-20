UniCrypt (UNCX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.52 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for $592.49 or 0.01392480 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UniCrypt has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $16.29 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniCrypt alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.68 or 0.00304778 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00019673 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008347 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002251 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000783 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,491 coins. UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniCrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniCrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniCrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniCrypt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniCrypt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.