Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches Market Cap of $37.03 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for about $7.27 or 0.00016799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $37.03 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00201821 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00040329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.56 or 0.00426707 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

