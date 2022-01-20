UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. UniFirst posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in UniFirst by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,504. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $187.82 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.98%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

See Also: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.