Unifty (NIF) Price Hits $33.74 on Top Exchanges

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $61.10 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for about $33.74 or 0.00084647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00056732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.88 or 0.07291279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00059788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,867.90 or 1.00034545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00063336 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007620 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,811,267 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.