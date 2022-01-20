United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of United Airlines worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 156.2% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 724,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 66.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after purchasing an additional 579,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $21,135,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

