United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 71,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 535,239 shares.The stock last traded at $39.44 and had previously closed at $41.08.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.