United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 71,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 535,239 shares.The stock last traded at $39.44 and had previously closed at $41.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.