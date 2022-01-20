Unitrade (TRADE) Price Hits $0.0870 on Major Exchanges

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $468,501.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unitrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00049401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

TRADE is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unitrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.