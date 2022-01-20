Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,344. The stock has a market cap of $287.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.29. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 1,107 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $29,689.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laureen Cook sold 5,000 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,455 shares of company stock valued at $247,620. 31.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 37.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

