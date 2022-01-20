Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to report sales of $290.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.50 million. Unity Software posted sales of $220.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on U. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $5,999,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,776,177. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software stock opened at $113.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.00. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

