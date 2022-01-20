Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 682,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.99. 558,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,847. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

