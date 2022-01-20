Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,333,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UNRV stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Unrivaled Brands has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations.

