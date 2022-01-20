Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Unum Group worth $17,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Unum Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.21. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

