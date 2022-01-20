Urus (URUS) Price Reaches $6.00 on Major Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Urus has traded flat against the dollar. One Urus coin can now be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00049816 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

