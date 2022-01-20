US Bancorp DE Acquires 17,334 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $20,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 718.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $40,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.85.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $113.19 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.27 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average is $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.