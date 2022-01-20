US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.47% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $21,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,062,000 after acquiring an additional 423,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,054 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 91.0% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 197,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,144,000 after acquiring an additional 196,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,578,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.