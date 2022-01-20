US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,047,000 after buying an additional 830,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after acquiring an additional 774,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,554,000 after acquiring an additional 231,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of MS stock opened at $95.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $171.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

