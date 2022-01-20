US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,367 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.28% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $19,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $40.30 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $38.29 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

