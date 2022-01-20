US Bancorp DE Purchases 541 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Bio-Techne worth $22,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $2,310,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bio-Techne by 140.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Shares of TECH opened at $379.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $311.03 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 87.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.70.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

