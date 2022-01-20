US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $25,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Several research firms have commented on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

