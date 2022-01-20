US Bancorp DE Sells 2,935 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of KLA worth $26,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in KLA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in KLA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.48.

KLAC stock opened at $393.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.67. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

