US Bancorp DE Sells 3,735 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $21,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.68 and a 200-day moving average of $141.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

