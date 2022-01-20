VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,800 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 362,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Shares of NYSE EGY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.33.
In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 879,437 shares of company stock worth $3,487,838 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 62.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.