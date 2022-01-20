VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,800 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 362,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE EGY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.79 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 879,437 shares of company stock worth $3,487,838 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 60.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 62.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

