Vai One Day Volume Reaches $238,298.00 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $55.48 million and approximately $238,298.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vai has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00056711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.14 or 0.07335671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00058979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,115.50 or 1.00293002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 64,032,656 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

