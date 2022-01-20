Valero Energy Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

Valero Energy has increased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Valero Energy has a payout ratio of 62.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

Valero Energy stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,013. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of -77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

