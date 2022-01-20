Valero Energy (VLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -77.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

