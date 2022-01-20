Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Shares Down 0.6%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) was down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 3,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 17,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,166,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 1,358.9% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,979,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,275 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. 35.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

