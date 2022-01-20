Valor Latitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Trading Down 0.7%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 2,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,740,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,988,000.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.