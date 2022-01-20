Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.78

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 7799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $775.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 238,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 159,906 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 50,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after buying an additional 196,831 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $172,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

